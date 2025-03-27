Promising Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 27th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Vertiv, Mastercard, and Bank of America are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily engaged in banking activities such as deposit-taking, lending, and financial services. They are influenced by economic trends, interest rates, and regulatory environments, making them a unique investment category that reflects both the performance of individual institutions and the broader financial sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $485.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,492,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,828,760. The company has a 50-day moving average of $510.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $504.83. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $305.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $249.45. 2,944,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $697.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.04. 7,836,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,002. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.48.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $11.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $560.57. 926,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,207. The company has a market cap of $511.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.06. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. 10,463,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,738,119. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

