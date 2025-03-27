Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.08 and last traded at $58.14. 161,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 658,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Primoris Services Trading Down 5.4 %

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $501,636. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 234,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,918,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

