Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Short Interest Up 1,714.9% in March

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, a growth of 1,714.9% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Prestige Wealth Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWM opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Prestige Wealth has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.70.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Wealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Wealth Company Profile

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

