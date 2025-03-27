Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Stock Price Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 23,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Premier Health of America Trading Down 13.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

