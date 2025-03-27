Premier Health of America (CVE:PHA) Shares Down 13.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Premier Health of America Inc. (CVE:PHA – Get Free Report) were down 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 23,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Premier Health of America Stock Down 13.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.59.

About Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of staffing and outsourced service solutions for healthcare needs in Canada. It operates in two segments, Per Diem and Travel Nurse. The company provides temporary or permanent resources, including registered nurses, registered practical nurses, registered therapists, and personal support workers for public and private hospitals, medical clinics, and retirement homes.

