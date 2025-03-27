Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.67 ($0.03), with a volume of 13733225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Predator Oil & Gas Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.02.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

