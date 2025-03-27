Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

Precipio Stock Performance

PRPO traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Precipio has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

