Polyrizon (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Trading Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. 1,199,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 315,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Polyrizon Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00.

Get Polyrizon alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polyrizon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polyrizon stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.91% of Polyrizon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polyrizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polyrizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.