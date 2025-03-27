Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 1,017.6% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.1 days.

Plus500 Price Performance

PLSQF stock remained flat at $35.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.28. Plus500 has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Plus500 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.8213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.40%.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.