PKS Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 11,195 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after buying an additional 310,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 358,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after buying an additional 167,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,348,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 352,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $156,708.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,075 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

