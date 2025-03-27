Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS:PESXQ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PESXQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Pioneer Energy Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 464,700 shares trading hands.
Pioneer Energy Services Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile
Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Energy Services
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.