Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Insider L6 Holdings Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNPGet Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$110,214.00.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 24th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$141,450.00.
  • On Friday, March 21st, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 11,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total value of C$153,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.26, for a total transaction of C$42,780.00.

Pinetree Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Pinetree Capital stock opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.70. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$15.43.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinetree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinetree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.