PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 740.5% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 731,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,195,499.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,541,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,157,378.40. This trade represents a 10.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of PDX remained flat at $24.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.20. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.