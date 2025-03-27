Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.70 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.11). Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at GBX 161 ($2.07), with a volume of 25,107 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.31. The stock has a market cap of £175.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an investment company founded in 2007 and listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. It is a long-term investor in Berlin rental property, committed to improving the quality of accommodation for its tenants. Over the past thirteen years, the Company has assembled an attractive portfolio of real estate assets which the Directors believe offers investors the potential for both reliable income as well as capital growth.

