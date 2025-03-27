Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.49. 2,637,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,571,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBR
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 0.5 %
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Fortinet: A Top Cybersecurity Stock With Growth Catalysts
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 4 Reasons Amazon Stock Can’t Be Ignored Right Now
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Intel’s Strategy to Win the Next AI Frontier
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.