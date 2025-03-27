Peter Grenville Schoch Buys 5,000 Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Stock

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,951.00.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE BOS traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,968. The stock has a market cap of C$68.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$6.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp is a Canada-based manufacturer of rubber-based products for the resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group. The Rubber Solutions segment includes manufacturing and distribution of rubber compounds and distribution of rubber compounding-related chemicals.

