Personal Group (LON:PGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Personal Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 13.49%.

Personal Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PGH opened at GBX 247.92 ($3.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £76.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.22. Personal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 248 ($3.19).

Personal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.69) to GBX 316 ($4.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected.

