Personal Assets (LON:PNL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 507.94 ($6.54) and traded as low as GBX 503 ($6.48). Personal Assets shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.49), with a volume of 558,796 shares changing hands.

Personal Assets Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 508.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 499.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly acquired 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.51) per share, for a total transaction of £318.78 ($410.43). 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Personal Assets Company Profile

Personal Assets is what its name implies. It is an investment trust run for private investors, who may often have committed to it a substantial proportion of their personal wealth. Its investment policy is to protect and increase (in that order) the value of shareholders’ funds per share over the long term.

