Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) CEO Acquires $14,411.50 in Stock

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Duff purchased 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $14,411.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,622.77. The trade was a 1.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Shares of PESI stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

