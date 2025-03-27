Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CFO Ashish R. Ghia Sells 6,236 Shares

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $155,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,250. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.12 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

