Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $55.69.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 26,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,657.28. This represents a 33.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,202.88. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

