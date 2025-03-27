Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,928,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,046,263,000 after buying an additional 10,663,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,161,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,280,725,000 after buying an additional 5,240,016 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 401.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,423,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $438,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $86.81 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.