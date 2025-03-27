Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

