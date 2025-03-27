Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares rose 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 409,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81.
About Pelangio Exploration
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
