Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 409,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 33.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

