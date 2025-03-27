Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 409,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Up 33.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Pelangio Exploration



Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

