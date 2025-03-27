Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 409,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 133,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.