Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

PEB opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.