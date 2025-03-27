PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
PCCW Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of PCCW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
PCCW Company Profile
