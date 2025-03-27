PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

PCCW Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of PCCW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.10. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

