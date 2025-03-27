Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Parks! America Stock Performance
Shares of PRKA opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Parks! America has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
Parks! America Company Profile
