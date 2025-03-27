Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Short Interest Update

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Parks! America Stock Performance

Shares of PRKA opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. Parks! America has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

