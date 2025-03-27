Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.47 ($9.62) and traded as high as GBX 771.50 ($9.93). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 763.50 ($9.83), with a volume of 375,248 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of GBX 27.20 ($0.35) per share. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.
In other news, insider Graeme Yorston purchased 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.23) per share, with a total value of £3,283.86 ($4,227.96). Also, insider Peter Hill purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.53) per share, with a total value of £1,176.60 ($1,514.87). Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
