Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the February 28th total of 311,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pan African Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS PAFRF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

About Pan African Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company’s flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.