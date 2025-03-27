Palamina (CVE:PA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 87500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Palamina Stock Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

About Palamina

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

