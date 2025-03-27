Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 79,269 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,269 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop comprises approximately 2.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.84% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.9% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 150,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,629 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 105,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 76,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBW. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $516.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.50. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $623,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,127.25. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,020,589.20. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,666 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,081 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

