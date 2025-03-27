Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 60,984 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,984 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.58% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,325,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 336,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 33,305 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 176,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of CMTL opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 48.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company’s Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

