Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,806 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Univest Financial worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UVSP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Univest Financial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

UVSP opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 15.17%. Analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne Vazquez acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $178,937.50. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

