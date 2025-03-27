Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,592 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth $183,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ BWB opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWB

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.