Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,118 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.74% of Tilly’s worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilly’s by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 113.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE TLYS opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Tilly’s from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Tilly's Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

