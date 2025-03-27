Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 33,631 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.96% of Cooper-Standard worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter worth $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 84,412 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 343,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 25.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cooper-Standard

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director David John Mastrocola purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $45,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,726.05. The trade was a 36.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CPS opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.71.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

