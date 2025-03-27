Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,738 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Universal Technical Institute worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 878,038 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $10,217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,377.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 483,170 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 295,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 229,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTI shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $981,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,911.44. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,219 shares of company stock worth $2,569,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

