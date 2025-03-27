Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires 172,171 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,171 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.07% of Global Medical REIT worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 120,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 73,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 71,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,400.00%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.