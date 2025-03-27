Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 729.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

