Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 0.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.65. 1,024,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,692,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 127.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Featured Articles

