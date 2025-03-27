Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

OXM stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 521,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,532. The stock has a market cap of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

