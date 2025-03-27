Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.17 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY26 guidance to $4.60-5.00 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 515,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,519. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $984.30 million, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

