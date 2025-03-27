Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Oxford Industries worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

OXM opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $970.92 million, a PE ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,112.52. The trade was a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

