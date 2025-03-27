Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.05% of Otter Tail worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 32.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otter Tail by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 56.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Otter Tail by 240.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

