Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Acquired by BIT Capital GmbH

BIT Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 5,711.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,473,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396,872 shares during the quarter. Oscar Health comprises 4.8% of BIT Capital GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BIT Capital GmbH owned about 1.81% of Oscar Health worth $60,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 42.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 314,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 20.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 270,223 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -688.76 and a beta of 1.75. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

