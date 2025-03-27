Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Paul Schmidt Sells 50,000 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Schmidt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$659,660.00.

TSE:OLA traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,738. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$13.76.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OLA shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 target price on Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.86.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

