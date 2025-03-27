Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.17% of Option Care Health worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,924,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 134.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,516,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This trade represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.